COVID-19 in the Wimmera: daily statistics from across the region

As the new wave of COVID-19 sweeps across Victoria, The Wimmera Mail-Times will keep the community informed through daily updates of cases in the region and news from the health authorities.
Horsham LGA: 260 cases (+51)
Hindmarsh LGA: 71 cases (+13)
West Wimmera LGA: 26 cases (+5)
Yarriambiack LGA: 63 cases (+12)
Buloke LGA: 36 cases (+5)
Northern Grampians LGA: 149 (+26)
Ararat LGA: 116 (+24)
Victoria has reported 14,312 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, bringing the state's number of active cases to 69,426.
It is a rise of 1328 daily cases than were reported on Wednesday, according to the Department of Health.
The case numbers were made up of 10,952 from rapid antigen tests and 3359 PCR tests.
There are currently 875 people across the state in hospital, 46 in the ICU and seven on ventilators.
In the last 24 hours, 37 people died with the virus.
Vaccination rates are climbing slowly, 68.9 per cent of Victorians aged 16 and over having received their third dose.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
