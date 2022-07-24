ABORIGINAL elders from across the Wimmera met in Horsham on Wednesday, July 20, to discuss the ongoing treaty process with the Victorian government.
The summit was hosted at Goolum Goolum Medical Clinic, and saw elders meet with First Nations Assembly representatives to talk about treaty, and what the Wimmera aboriginal community would like to see come out of it.
Advertisement
First Nations Assembly representative and Wurundjeri and Woi Wurrung Elder Uncle Andrew Gardiner spoke to the elders about the importance of thinking long-term on the treaty process, and how it could benefit their communities.
"We are consulting with elders in the aboriginal community around Horsham, to give them the background about treaty, what its potential is, and their thinking about how to participate as elders," Mr Gardiner said.
READ MORE:
"What we are talking about here with treaty is, what are the community's aspirations, what are we planning to do, sustainably in four or five generations time. If we don't start planning, establishing and setting it up now, we are going to be letting those people down in the future."
The First Nations Assembly is an elected body representing the many different traditional owner groups from across Victoria.
The assembly has been pushing for a state-wide treaty for first nations groups and has plans to finalise a Treaty Negotiations Framework by late 2022, which will lay the groundwork for future treaty processes between traditional owners and groups such as governments, local councils and companies.
Wergaia elder Uncle Ron Marks was in attendance at the Horsham event and said the talks were a good first step towards creating wider first nations support.
If we don't start planning, establishing and setting it up now, we are going to be letting those people down in the future.
"This is a first initiative discussion. People haven't gotten together before to talk treaty in any shape or form which is a pity," Mr Marks said.
"I think there is a lot of talk and it will get better and more consulted I hope so that we can come up with concrete ideas.
"Hopefully from little things big things grow."
Another elder, Moonahcullah man Uncle Alan Murphy said the prospect of a treaty was promising but did not believe it would be possible under current political circumstances.
"This treaty, I don't believe that we will ever get one while the Queen sits on the throne. For me change has to start at the top, everything has to change at the top and filter down, it doesn't filter up," Mr Murphy said.
"Things will only change when we get someone in power who has got the power to give a black person some power, and not tokenistic."
Advertisement
First Nations Assembly representatives have been traveling around the state conducting similar meetings with traditional owner elders.
Mr Gardiner said the assembly was looking to document the cultural knowledge of elders across the country, and would eventually host a state-wide elders voices forum.
"We are having a conversation with elders to encourage them to participate in establishing an interim elders' voice and then establishing a permanent elders' voice.
"We are engaging with elders in various communities to see what those treaty aspirations might be, and encourage elders to participate in the treaty process, and nominate them to participate in the elders' voice."
Once a state-wide treaty has been established, Mr Gardiner said traditional owner groups would be able to sign their own individual treaties, which would function in a similar manner to funding and service agreements.
"Most organisations who get funding from the state government have a funding and service agreement, it is a contract that says the government will fund us for this amount of money under the guidelines.
Advertisement
"The complexity is that treaty agreements can be between nations, between traditional owner groups, between aboriginal organisatons as well as the state and other companies. Regional councils and shires can also enter into treaty agreements.
"The opportunities can be expanded on."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.