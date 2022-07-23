A 10-year-old Horsham artist was shown "overwhelming" community support for the opening of his art exhibition at Firebrace Street's JRS Workshop.
Not one to let anything stand in his way, Horsham's Seth Rolins has spent the last year experimenting with and creating many different art mediums, which culminated in his exhibition on Tuesday, July 19.
Seth, who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, is one of the workshop's many participants and visits every Wednesday to create all manner of unique work.
He said his favourite part of art was getting messy and using paint.
"Usually, I just pour paint on something. We put wood behind them, and we use the drill to spin them around and they end up like this," he said.
"It makes me feel good when people want to buy my artwork. My favourite thing about art is the paint - I like getting messy."
Seth's exhibition, which was hosted at JRS Workshop on Tuesday, July 19, saw more than 50 attendees purchase more than half of the artworks Seth had on offer.
Horsham Rural City Council mayor Robyn Gulline made a guest appearance at the event.
JRS Workshop offers a range of all-abilities art classes and activities, including painting, woodworking, leadlighting and sculpting, among others.
Workshop manager Shaine Hobbs said she first met Seth one year ago and was inspired by his work ever since.
"I told them to stop by the shop and he has never turned back. He comes in every Wednesday for an hour. He has an old soul. He is just a beautiful kid," she said.
"He introduced me to paint pouring - and then we just took it to the next level, I had crazy ideas."
Together the two worked on creating the art which would eventually star in Seth's exhibition, a lot of which used upcycled products such as scrap metal, old vinyl records and garden rocks.
Seth's Mother Courtney Rolins said creating art with Ms Hobbs had made Seth come out of his shell, and given him the confidence to express himself.
"When I found out that JRS had this program for kids, I got him involved because he was starting to decline mentally, losing interest in all of the things that would be fun for him," she said.
"Since he has been going he has gotten that spark back. He has been happy learning new methods of art and finding that happy space again.
"Shaine has brought so much happiness out of him and given him something to look forward to each week to go to his art program.
"Before he started with Shaine, he was starting to develop a really negative headspace."
Ms Hobbs said her goal with JRS Worskhop was to provide a space for those of all-abilities to have an outlet and space to meet like-minded artists.
"I feel a sense of pride that people actually care. It is not about me, it is about them. I didn't go up the front, it was all about Seth and his mum. I stood down the back talking to people and looking after them," she said.
"There is nothing here for them. There is no disabled sporting venue. There is nothing set up for them to go a do what they love. If I can give them a sense of pride, of owning that space up the front, that is all I need, I am happy."
