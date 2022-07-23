The Wimmera Mail-Times

JRS Workshop participant Seth Rolins debuts impressive art showcase

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated July 24 2022 - 1:24am, first published July 23 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MESSY FUN: Seth said he enjoyed painting the most, especially when things got messy. Picture: ALEX DALZIEL

A 10-year-old Horsham artist was shown "overwhelming" community support for the opening of his art exhibition at Firebrace Street's JRS Workshop.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.