Below freezing temperatures have hit numerous areas in the Wimmera during the week.
The Wimmera Mail-Times spoke to Horsham residents and visitors in the municipality about what they enjoyed during the winter period in the Wimmera.
Here are their responses.
Danny De Gruchy, Horsham
"I enjoy going to the Grampians and seeing the snow, I also enjoy watching the footy," he said.
Shana Miacke, Horsham
"I walk along the Wimmera River and I catch up with friends," she said.
Andy Joyce, Horsham
"I watch winter sports and I go to community gatherings. I also get onto the golf course when I can," he said.
Jay Hughes, Dimboola
"I camp and sit by the fire," he said.
Andrew Wundke, Horsham
"I am in the water business, so I enjoy seeing high levels of water," he said.
Anna Barlow, Horsham
"I spend time with my grandchildren and I catch up with my friends," she said.
Patrick Atchison, Horsham
"I normally go for a coffee and I basically do anything to escape the cold," he said.
Anna Stephan, Horsham
"I love to walk my dogs around May Park," she said.
