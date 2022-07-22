Details revealed about Horsham's municipal monitor

The Victorian government has appointed the municipal monitor for Horsham Rural City Council.
Minister for Local Government Melissa Horne today announced the appointment of Jude Holt, who will support the council for a six months up until January 31, 2023.
Ms Holt is a finance and governance professional, having held senior management and executive positions at Loddon Shire Council, Mount Alexander Shire Council, and Coliban Water.
The appointment was made at the request of HRCC mayor Robyn Gulline and CEO Sunil Bhala following concerns about the Council's ability to serve the local community effectively.
"Municipal monitors have a track record of proven success in assisting councils and we look forward to seeing Horsham Rural City Council shift its focus to the priorities and challenges facing the local community," Ms Horne said.
"Jude Holt brings experience, skills and knowledge that will be valuable in supporting good governance, enabling the Council to effectively serve the community it represents."
Ms Holt will support the Council to improve governance practices and ensure councillors perform their roles in accordance with the Local Government Act
The announcement of a municipal monitor for HRCC was first made on July 1.
Since the announcement that Horsham Rural City Council would be appointed a municipal monitor, the council has had to postpone meetings due to a failure to meet the minimum required councillor numbers to hold a meeting.
This includes the council's July 4 meeting, itself an overflow meeting from its June 27 agenda, and a following July 11 meeting which saw all non-confidential motions before the council withdrawn before the meeting.
Prior to the appointment of Ms Holt, questions were raised with the state government on when the details of the monitor would be announced - after three weeks of uncertainty.
Speaking before the announcement, Lowan member Emma Kealy said the state government was "sitting on its hands" with the appointment of the monitor, and called on local government minister Ms Horne to expedite the announcement.
"Our community deserves better and should not be left in limbo for weeks. The minister needs to provide the council with the terms of reference - including what areas the monitor will be focusing on and what support will be provided to council - so the council can begin to move forward," Ms Kealy said.
"Horsham Rural City Council ratepayers need and expect a functioning council that maintains the highest standards of governance and accountability.
"There have been a number of issues that the council has not been able to resolve internal, and every day we wait for a monitor to be appointed is a missed opportunity for council to start getting back to what it has been elected to do."
Ms Horne visited Horsham on June 12, to visit the region's intermodal freight terminals as part of her ports and freight portfolio.
During the visit, Ms Horne said the appointment of the monitor was "imminent" but did not provide a set date or terms of reference.
"I took some advice from the department and spoke to local staff, council representatives and local stakeholders about this who said the time has come and asked me for a monitor to be installed," Ms Horne said.
"We are going through the process of identifying the right person and that will happen in the coming days."
A municipal monitor was appointed to Ararat Rural City Council in 2017, after the council attempted to abolish farm rate differentials for the municipality.
Similar monitors were appointed to Darebin City Council, Moira Shire Council and Wodonga City Council in April 2022.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
