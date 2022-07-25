The Wimmera Mail-Times

West Wimmera Shire Council leaders announce new playgroup in Goroke

Updated July 25 2022 - 7:07am, first published 7:00am
COUNCIL: Families from the town and surrounding areas attended Goroke Playgroup's first session on Thursday last week. Picture: FILE

Children in Goroke have had the opportunity to get together and play after a new playgroup started in the community.

