Children in Goroke have had the opportunity to get together and play after a new playgroup started in the community.
Families from the town and surrounding areas attended Goroke Playgroup's first session on Thursday last week.
Advertisement
Read More:
West Wimmera Shire Council, supported playgroup facilitator, Katrina Shirrefs said playgroup was a great way for parents to meet each other and develop a support network.
"It is also a great opportunity for children and babies to get together and spend time with other children their own age," she said.
"Playgroups provide a safe environment for children to interact, explore, and learn. They are help develop social connections for parents and caregivers."
The playgroup sessions are run in the Goroke Kindergarten, meaning the room is already set up with many age-appropriate resources.
More News:
Tea, coffee, and morning tea are provided at each session, and the children and babies enjoy sitting together and playing.
Parents and caregivers, along with their children, are invited to join in a group singing and dancing session, and children are also given the opportunity to play.
The session is open to all families with children aged between birth and five years.
Goroke Playgroup will run each Thursday of the school term from 10am to 11.30am.
West Wimmera Shire Council also has regular playgroup sessions in Edenhope, Apsley, and Kaniva.
For more information on playgroups in West Wimmera Shire, go to westwimmera.vic.gov.au/Community/Family-and-children/Playgroup
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.