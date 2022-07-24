Live music returns to Hindmarsh Hotel, The Church

A collection of musicians will be performing in Jeparit and Watchem, as the Sing a Song of Sixpence event returns to the two towns.
Initially hosted in the two towns on January 29 and 30, the event saw the reopening and revival of two iconic venues for both towns; the Hindmarsh Hotel in Jeparit and the catholic church in Watchem.
Sing a Song of Sixpence sees a group of songwriters and accompanying instrumentalists sit in a musical circle to perform stripped-back, acoustic renditions of their songs.
The new leg of the show will bring with it a new roster of musicians - including Debra Byrne, Dan Hall, Robert K Champion, Nitida and Ellie Lamb.
Tour organiser Craig 'Delsinki' Johnston will also perform alongside the musicians at the event and said a lot of original material was going to be on offer.
"A lot of these artists haven't met before. It is going to be a really candid and wonderful evening of music and chatting," he said.
The Sing a Song of Sixpence show began in Melbourne, but soon started touring across regional Victoria, visiting exotic and seldom travelled locations.
Mr Johnston said for the group's previous show, the towns of Jeparit and Watchem had been welcoming, and looked forward to performing for a Wimmera audience.
"We had a ball, it was a really great atmosphere and vibe, that is the reason we thought it would be fun to do another run six months later," Mr Johnston said.
"With travelling, the people when you get there make the difference. It is nice to be playing in spots that might not be on the 'commercial' regional touring list."
Sing a Song of Sixpence will be coming to The Church in Watchem on Friday, August 5, and the Hindmarsh Hotel in Jeparit on Saturday, August 6.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/singasongofsixpencestkilda.
"It is a magical night, as far as connection to the artist, a lot of people feel like they are part of a writing session when they come down and hear the songs," Mr Johnston said.
