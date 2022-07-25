The Wimmera Mail-Times

Grampians Health leaders receive vital new medical equipment

Updated July 25 2022 - 7:07am, first published 5:00am
EQUIPMENT: Amie Ampt and Graeme Hardman with the Endobase camera stack. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The demanding workload for our Grampians Health surgery team at Horsham will be lessened with the purchase of new Endobase camera stack systems.

