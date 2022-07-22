Loud and clear warning

Just how much have we degraded this country in the last 250 years? One of the major problems with important investigations into environmental degradation, like the five year report released this week, is that they make such depressing reading, there is a temptation to accept the indifference of despair or worse, the self-serving anger of impotent denial.
For a younger generation that will inherit this tarnished land there is the very real fear that animals which once were common place may become as rare as the famed thylacine. If that generation is more entitled to bitterness, many are responding instead with a genuine sense of energy and urgent action. This is an environmental future they want to do something about shaping. And in this much they are following a truer Australian spirit of adaptation, innovation and perseverance.
The disasters that have been a regular part of our history but have grown much more frequent and extreme, have always demanded a tough look at their cause and effect. It is the species that ignores the lessons of the past that most surely heads toward its own ruin, Think of the dust storm almost forty years ago that tore away much of the topsoil of the Mallee and dumped it on Melbourne and how some farmers have adapted with no-till farming to save their precious soil.
The warnings demanding adaptive action in this latest report are loud and clear. It found Australia has lost more mammal species than any other continent - including eight species of wallaby alone. It also found with more than 6.1 million hectares of forest cleared since 1990, almost half of the nation's landmass is now being used for grazing sheep and cattle. Along with intensive cultivation techniques, has resulted in the third-largest cumulative loss of organic soil carbon of any country behind only China and the US. The report also noted many of the worst changes have occurred in the five years to December 2021, with 202 animal and plant species declared threatened during this period. The nation is on the road to physical ruin and, unless governments and business find another way, the life people have become accustomed to will not be passed onto future generations.
