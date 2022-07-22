The Wimmera Mail-Times

Loud and clear warning

Updated July 22 2022 - 10:09am, first published 10:08am
Just how much have we degraded this country in the last 250 years? One of the major problems with important investigations into environmental degradation, like the five year report released this week, is that they make such depressing reading, there is a temptation to accept the indifference of despair or worse, the self-serving anger of impotent denial.

