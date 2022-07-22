Loud and clear warning

The warnings demanding adaptive action in this latest report are loud and clear. It found Australia has lost more mammal species than any other continent - including eight species of wallaby alone. It also found with more than 6.1 million hectares of forest cleared since 1990, almost half of the nation's landmass is now being used for grazing sheep and cattle. Along with intensive cultivation techniques, has resulted in the third-largest cumulative loss of organic soil carbon of any country behind only China and the US. The report also noted many of the worst changes have occurred in the five years to December 2021, with 202 animal and plant species declared threatened during this period. The nation is on the road to physical ruin and, unless governments and business find another way, the life people have become accustomed to will not be passed onto future generations.