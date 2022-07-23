Emphatic wins for Rup, Roos and Swifts | HDFNL R13 summary

Harrow-Balmoral have seen off a challenge from Kalkee in an epic, top-of-the-table clash at Balmoral to mark the club's super reunion day.
The Southern Roos trailed their old rivals at half time, but kicked four goals to none in the third term to wrestle control of the match.
Advertisement
Four goals to one in the last put the result beyond doubt, and underlined Harrow-Balmoral's premiership credentials with a commanding 13.14 (92) to 8.5 (53) victory.
Tom Conheady, Peter Staude and Michael Phelan were the Southern Roos' best, while Simon Hobbs, Jasper Gunn and Douglas Grining were the best of the Kees.
READ MORE:
James Staude booted five goals, with Michael Close contributing another four in a dominant day for the home side's big men.
Fellow finals contenders Rupanyup and Swifts also gave dominant performances.
A seven-goal opening term saw Rupanyup blast out of the gates against Laharum to enjoy a 113-point win at Cameron Oval.
Playing-coach Jack Musgrove lead the visitors from the front with 11 goals, while Mitchell Gleeson and Mitch Musgrove gave fine performances.
Reuben Launder, Dylan Cross and Shannon Emmerton were rays of sunshine for the home side in an otherwise dour day.
MORE NEWS:
Swifts had a day out against Kaniva-Leeor, defeating the Cougars by 101-points at Kaniva.
After a relatively tight first quarter, the Baggies found their groove, booting 16 goals to three after quarter time to race away 22.14 (146) to 7.3 (45) winners.
Reigning Dellar Medallist Scott Carey was at his best in the guts, with Jakob Salmi and Angus Murray (8 goals) also giving fantastic performances.
Hamish Bennett and Jeremy Nunan did all they could for the home side, but by the final term the Cougars had ran out of the steam and the Baggies kicked six goals to none.
In another clash of finals contenders, Jeparit-Rainbow defeated Edenhope-Apsley by 10-points in Jeparit.
It was a result that flattered the Saints, with the Storm locking the ball in their half in the final term, but failing to bring that dominance to bear on the scoreboard by kicking 1.6 to win 5.10 (40) to 4.6 (30).
Advertisement
OTHER NEWS:
Matthew Close, Jeremy Kealy, and Josh Roman were the Saints best, but it was the talents of Jeparit-Rainbow's Brad Hunter, Charles Wild and Daniel Batson that won the day.
The result knocks the Saints back in their quest for finals, while firmly entrenching the Storm within the top six.
Meanwhile, Taylors Lake have notched their first win of the season with a 19-point win over Pimpinio at Dock Lake Reserve.
The Lakers dominated from the get go, booting three goals to one in the opening term and having 24 scoring shots to 15 by the end of the match to win 10.14 (74) to 8.8 (55).
Advertisement
However, Pimpinio had snatched the lead in the third term, thanks to some accurate kicking, but a five goal final term from the Lakers put the result beyond doubt.
CONTINUE READING:
Trae Martin, Connor Healey and Billy Finnigan were the Lakers best, with four goals alone from Healey's boot.
Brock Hamerston, Mackay Baker and Jack Baird were the pick of the Tigers, with Nico Groves kicking four goals for Pimpinio.
A five-goal final quarter from Natimuk United almost saw the Rams upset a wasteful Noradjuha-Quantong at Natimuk, however the visitors were able to hold on for a six-point win.
Advertisement
The Bombers lead by 29-points at the final change but only managed one goal against the home side's ferocious final quarter fightback, to win 7.18 (60) to 8.6 (54).
Bombers' James Gregg, James Hallett and Wade Francis did enough to push their side over the line and be named the visitor's best, while Jarred Combe, Jonathan Lovel and Jesse Wilkinson almost won the day for Natimuk.
In the netball, the top three sides in the competition all recorded wins.
EVEN MORE TO READ:
Kalkee dispatched finals contender Harrow-Balmoral by 6 points in a close battle at Balmoral.
Advertisement
The table-topping Kees took the lead in the second term and held it for the rest of the match, but the Southern Roos never relented, with the Kees managing a 50-44 win.
Shooter Casey Rentsch was immense with 38 points for the visitors, while Kirby Knight (19 points) and Brittany Keller (17 points) shared the load for Harrow-Balmoral.
Laharum had a percentage-boosting triumph, seeing off the Panthers by 61-points at Cameron Oval.
The dynamic duo of Caitlin Story (41 points) and Maddi Iredell (35 points) ensured the Demons made the most of their many chances to score a 76-15 win.
Noradjuha-Quantong had a comfortable 15-point win over Natimuk United.
The Bombers lead at every break and the result never looked in doubt, as the visitors won 44-29.
Advertisement
Jayne Tucker and Shannon Couch (35 points) were the Bombers' best, while Emily Hateley and Bethany Sudholz were Natimuk's stars.
Kaniva-Leeor kept their finals hopes alive with a five-point win over Swifts at Kaniva.
The home side lead by 8 points at the first change and held on from there to win 44-39, with Abby Croft (38 points) and Elizabeth Hawker leading the way.
Erin Freeland and Michaela Carey (23 points) were superb for the Baggies.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.