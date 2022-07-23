The Wimmera Mail-Times

Ararat, Stawell make big statements | WFNL R14 summary

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated July 23 2022 - 9:11am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A grey, rainy day in the Wimmera made for some of the best sporting action of the season so far across the Wimmera Football Netball League.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.