BOW Bakery is still continuing to provide its communities with the same great service, despite challenges faced within the industry.
Bow Bakery owners Mark and Caroline Cocks said their business in Rainbow was feeling the pinch, as it struggled to keep costs down for consumers and dealt with the lack of staff.
Mr Cocks said he and his brother, Stuart, another owner of the bakery, had been working long hours since the Easter break.
"It is just the two of us doing a four-man job. We have advertised for staff but we are struggling to find anyone," he said.
Mrs Cocks said unforgiving hours put off potential applicants from applying for the position.
"It's difficult to find staff when they have to work at night," she said.
Mr Cocks said supply-chain issues and a conflict between Russia and Ukraine were creating increased prices for ingredients.
He said the bakery tried to use home-grown supplies from the Wimmera, but some ingredients were unable to be purchased in Australia.
Mr Cocks said cooking ingredients such as margarine and oil had doubled in price, and baked goods may also increase in cost from about 10 to 15 cents.
"Obviously, with what is going on in the world, it is making things difficult. If prices don't change everything will go up," he said.
Mr Cocks said the bakery would continue to operate despite the numerous strains it was facing.
"We will continue to keep on operating, but we have to be prepared to take the hit and not make as much money in the short term," he said
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
