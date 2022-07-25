Each week, junior athletes from across the Wimmera and Horsham District Football Netball Leagues are selected for the Blue Ribbon Foundation's Spirit of Sport awards, celebrating their sportsmanship, fair play and mutual respect.
Round 8 WFNL Spirit of Netball winner
The round 8 winner of the Wimmera Football Netball League Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Netball award is Warrack Eagles Under 17 Netballer Charlie Inkster.
Charlie is a quietly spoken, focused, passionate team member in the Warrack Eagles Under 17's netball team. She is a respected and valued member of the team on and off the court.
Charlie has been instrumental for our defensive game, playing in Wing Defence, Goal Defence and Goalkeeper and has settled nicely into the season.
She has a great ability to read the play well and works hard to make the most of any chances she is given.
Charlie has been selected this season to be a part of the WFNL Under 17 Representative Team which is testament to her hard work.
Her attitude towards the game, her teammates and opposition are the exact reason she received the Spirit of Netball award for round 8.
Charlie is a pleasure to coach, and I look forward to watching her grow as a netballer in the coming years.
Round 5 WFNL Spirit of Football winner
The Round 5 winner of the Spirit of Football award for 2022 Wimmera Football Netball League season is Stawell Warriors Under 17 footballer Tobie Ripper. .
Toby has come through the ranks at the Stawell Warriors Football Netball Club, he is developing into a fine tap ruckman and will certainly be in contention for senior selection when the opportunity presents.
He has stepped up and played reserve grade this year and fulfilled the first ruck position.
This year has been very special to watch the progression Toby has taken, this has been achieved by his own determination and dedication he has put in during pre-season and the efforts are showing on the ground. Well done Toby!
Round 9 HDFNL Spirit of Netball winner
The Round 9 winner of the Horsham District Football Netball League Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Netball award Harrow Balmoral Under 17 Netballer Madison Scott.
Madison Scott is a steady, smart and accurate goalie. Madison reads the play confidently both in attack and defence and adapts quickly to change and any challenges. Madison is a strong team player with great determination.
Fantastic and well-deserved Madison. Congrats from all at the Harrow Balmoral Football Netball Club.
Round 11 HDFNL Spirit of Football Winner
The round 11 winner of the Spirit of Football award for the 2022 Horsham District Football Netball League season is Noradjuha Quantong Under 17 footballer Nathan Hughes..
Nathan is dedicated member of NQFNC. He is a hardworking member of our Under 17 team who is always looking to improve and develop his owns skills as well as others around him.
His communication with all his teammates show he will be great future leader of the club always giving is best on and off the field. He is one of our many developing footballers in our under 17s team who is well respected works well with all his teammates.
The Noradjuha Quantong Football Netball Club congratulates Nathan on this much deserved recognition of his sportsmanship, fair play and respectful character.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
