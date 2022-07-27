Victoria's peak farming lobby is calling for more precautions to slow the potential spread of foot and mouth disease, as the federal government increases its biosecurity measures at airports across the country.
Victorian Farmers Federation president Emma Germano has written to the Victorian minister for environment and climate action Lily D'Ambrosio calling for an immediate suspension of public access to riverside farmland due to perceived biosecurity risks from diseases such as foot and mouth.
Advertisement
The use of Crown land river frontages by campers and anglers has long been a point of contention for the lobbying group, who cite potential biosecurity and property theft risks.
Wimmera VFF president Graeme Maher said the solution was a "common sense" response to foot and mouth concerns in the state.
READ MORE:
"Just think about it. We have no control over who comes on our land because of that law," Mr Maher said.
"We don't know where those people have been.
"It is a really good example of political manoeuvering, but a lack of leadership in the big picture."
This comes as the federal government ramps up its biosecurity measures at major airports across the country.
Some of the new measures included biosecurity detector dogs at Darwin and Cairns airport, additional training for airport staff and a social media campaign focusing on biosecurity precautions.
Travellers have also been directed to comply with biosecurity measures, including removing their shoes or walking over sanitation mats, and be questioned by officers.
The Coalition has called for the border with Indonesia to be closed, and has criticized the speed which the government has reacted with.
Mr Maher said he supported the increased measures, but in line with the National Farmers Federation, did not believe Australia should close its borders to Indonesia.
OTHER NEWS:
"That is never going to happen - the VFF and Livestock Council have spent a lot of time discussing that prospect," Mr Maher said.
"Foot and Mouth is endemic in Africa, India and Vietnam, do we ban travel from all of those countries? The only difference with Indonesia is that it is out destination of choice and it is a lot closer."
Advertisement
Should foot and mouth take root in Australia, Mr Maher said its affects on the Wimmera's key industries would be devastating.
"It is not just farmers' problem, it is the community's problem. Farmers and livestock producers will stop spending, and after five years they may start again.
"We can't leave anything to chance when an incursion of FMD could cost our economy over $80 billion, leave thousands of people without jobs."
We have put together a FAQ piece looking at questions around foot and mouth disease that producers are asking, read it here.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.