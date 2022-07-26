Hindmarsh Shire Council leaders believe tourism in the municipality has a bright future with the installation of new caravan park cabins.
Hindmarsh Shire Council tourism and economic development officer, Jeff Woodward, said the cabins were implemented at Nhill Caravan Park, Jeparit Caravan Park, and at Dimboola's Riverside Holiday Park.
Mr Woodward said the cabins were installed between May and June and were supported by a Victorian Government Regional Infrastructure Fund.
Mr Woodward said the cabins created more options for visitors who planned to visit and stay in the region.
"I'm really excited about tourism in the region. We are starting to expand the silo-art trails, and there are more attractions getting recognition," he said.
"If visitors stay longer it will have an impact on the economy because they can explore and do other unique things in the region."
Mr Woodward said apart from the new cabins, the municipality had a strong art scene.
He said silo-art in areas such as Albacutya and Brim were tourist attractions.
"Every region needs its iconic thing to hang its hat on and silo-art has done that in our region," he said.
Mr Woodward said visitors from inter-state and from across Victoria would also enjoy how friendly people were in the municipality.
"Visitors want to talk to locals and feel welcomed. The people of a little country town is an attraction we often forget about," he said.
Mr Woodward said there were some issues the municipality had to deal with such as convincing more individuals to come to the region after the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said it had missed out on an influx of metropolitan visitors compared to places such as Bendigo and Ballarat.
"People are missing out on things such as silo-art and nature. Hindmarsh has a slice of the outback, we have Little Desert, Big Desert and the Wimmera River," he said.
Hindmarsh mayor Melanie Albrecht said the council had numerous construction projects that were ongoing.
"We are working on building Hindmarsh as a tourism destination, with the expansions of the silo-art trails, and by highlighting various unique attractions on offer," she said.
Cr Albrecht said visitors often came through Hindmarsh and the council wanted them to stay longer.
"We want to attract people to stay in our region, either overnight or longer, exploring this part of the world. The council recognises the impact growth in tourism could have to our local economy," she said.
"The natural beauty of Hindmarsh can be enjoyed as with many tourism activities involving good food, art and outdoor experiences."
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
