For the first time since September 2019, the Victorian Country AFL Masters squads got together for their first training session. on a bitterly cold July morning in Woodend.
With Mount Macedon quickly disappearing behind thick cloud, around 40 players and support staff braved the near freezing conditions in preparation for the 2022 AFL Masters National Carnival.
Victorian Country Masters Over 35 coach Ian Walter said the team had "a need for extra players across all age groups" ahead of the 2022 carnival.
"Getting some players from the Wimmera, Stawell, Ararat region would be perfect, it's already halfway to Adelaide," Walter said.
He added that he would be happy facilitating a training session in Horsham if enough interested players stepped forward.
Held each September and October, the 2022 event will be held in Adelaide following two years in hiatus due to COVID-19.
Players from across Country Victoria made the trip to Woodend, some to reacquaint themselves with old friends and others to meet their teammates for the first time.
After an hour-long session it was quickly off to the showers to regenerate some body heat, while the team managing the barbeques were getting the post-session refreshments ready
Despite players and coaches from Kerang and Ballarat being unavailable due to a fixture change, the session was well attended, and everyone got the chance to get a good number of miles in the legs.
JK, a training institution in Vic Country, was ready with the massage cream, strapping and all the other necessities on hand for the weary bodies.
Despite some reluctance to train all players and coaches braved conditions to enjoy a great session
Around 120 players, men and women aged between 35-75, along with their partners, families and support staff will travel to West Beach Adelaide, in the battle for national honours.
Having won 21 National Championships across various age groups since the first carnival in 1983, there is a lot of pride pulling on the white Victorian Country jumper.
The Game of AFL Masters Australian Football provides the opportunity for male and female players 35 years and over to enjoy the game in a safe, family orientated and fun environment.
The Masters style of AFL football originated in Country Victoria in 1980 and is now played by over 260 teams throughout Australia.
AFL Masters has a national standardised set of modified rules designed to reduce the risks of injury and has the benefit of being acknowledged and supported by the AFL and Sport Australia.
While a good level of fitness is required to enjoy the game fully, training runs once or twice a week without huge time commitments which means it's flexible around family and work commitments.
Anyone interested in getting involved in AFL Masters across Country Victoria can contact president Brent Ali at president@viccountrymasters.com or on 0414 521 438
Training sessions
