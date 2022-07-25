COVID-19 in the Wimmera: daily statistics from across the region

As the new wave of COVID-19 sweeps across Victoria, The Wimmera Mail-Times will keep the community informed through daily updates of cases in the region and news from the health authorities.
Horsham LGA: 246 cases (+32)
Advertisement
Hindmarsh LGA: 56 cases (+5)
West Wimmera LGA: 35 cases (+10)
Yarriambiack LGA: 109 cases (+20)
Buloke LGA: 50 cases (+16)
Northern Grampians LGA: 124 (+12)
Ararat LGA: 164 (+24)
OTHER NEWS:
Victoria's daily coronavirus infections are continuing to hover over the 10,000 mark as the state reported 10,261 new on Monday.
The data indicated there were 750 more daily cases than the Department of Health reported on Sunday, and it brings the number of active cases in Victoria to 71,081.
Currently 855 people in hospital across the state, 35 in the ICU and 10 on ventilators.
No people died with the virus in the last 24 hours.
Of those aged 16 and over, 69 per cent have received three coronavirus vaccines.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.