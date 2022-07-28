The scene of a lazy Sunday afternoon sitting in front of a blazing fire fuelled by the iconic red gum almost became a distant memory, after the tree species almost became a victim of foreign practices and invasive species.
A Department of Environment, Land, Water & Planning spokesperson said the red gum, otherwise known as Eucalyptus camaldulensis, was impacted dramatically by European colonisation
Advertisement
"The biggest decline of red gums initially occurred through land clearing," they said.
Read More:
The spokesperson said red gum growth could be impacted by water availability, algal blooms, soil salinity, farming irrigation and redirection of water.
"Removal of trees for firewood and timber; land use changes; and climate change also have an impact," they said.
More News:
The spokesperson said standing water, such as flood water, may help improve the germination rates of the trees.
They said many areas which currently supported red gums were impacted by changes to flooding cycles and natural water.
"As the old trees die they are not being replaced naturally, and the normal process of succession and vegetation renewal which comes from inundation will cease," they said.
Other News:
The spokesperson said there were numerous organisations and groups that were involved in the rehabilitation of the red gum.
"Support groups like Trust for Nature, Landcare, local councils or catchment management authorities who have existing land protection works in place, as well as a focus on vegetation rehabilitation," they said.
People interested in learning more about the restoration of red gums in the Wimmera can visit wcma.vic.gov.au.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.