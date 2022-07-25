The Horsham Demons senior women's side fell agonisingly short of a maiden premiership against Hamilton on Sunday afternoon.
Demons co-coach Sam Rintoule said the team felt positive ahead of the must-win match.
It was the first time Horsham's senior team had reached the final match of the season.
"It was probably the best (leadup) we've had all year, in terms of preparation," Rintoule said.
"We thought we were really switched on and focused."
The Demons kicked with the wind in the first term, but were unable to impact the scoreboard, kicking 0.3 (3) to 0.0 (0).
In the second term, Hamilton seized the lead with two goals to none and held on for the rest of the game to win 5.3 (33) to 2.9 (21).
"The contest was hot all day, there was never really a point in the match where the steam went out," Rintoule said.
"The girls kept fighting and scrapping... we just didn't make the most of our opportunities in front of goal.
"When you kick two goals nine in a grand final, it's never going to be a winning score, so there are definitely things we can improve on but the girls fought and stayed in the contest for the whole day.
We've got a real sense of unfinished business now.- Sam Rintoule
"It was just in the last seven minutes of the match they got away from us and kicked two late goals."
The final result didn't represent the ferocity of the contest throughout the day, with Horsham trailing by just a point for large portions of the match.
Rintoule credited Hamilton for their performance.
"They just worked really hard around the footy, their pressure around their goals was huge," Rintoule said.
"The consensus is we're probably the most skilled team in the league; Hamilton were known for their tackle pressure, and that just seemed to be the difference.
"They didn't allow us to get out and run, which is what we like to do."
Horsham rising star Paige Glover was the Demons' best, giving her all in a superb performance.
"It's a massive credit to her... she's played a handful of games for us in the seniors," Rintoule said.
Erin Mellington and young gun Jedah Huf were rounded out the Demons' best three of the day.
Despite grand final heartbreak, Rintoule was taking the positives from a remarkable season.
"Overall, I'm very, very happy... I'm very proud of the girls, they kept showing up whether it was rain, hail or snow and kept getting the job done," Rintoule said.
"Only losing one (regular season) game is massive, especially when you get thirty girls together who haven't played footy together before, and don't know each other's skill level.
"It's a developmental thing, and the girls stuck on really well.
"It's obviously really disappointing to go down after being the dominant team all year, but that's just the old adage in footy; it's the team that shows up on the day."
Rintoule said the Demons would be hungry to go one step further next year.
"We've got a real sense of unfinished business now," Rintoule said.
"We'll maintain a fair percentage of the playing group from this year, and I know there's already people sitting on the sidelines thinking about playing."
"It's a positive thing for women's footy that so many people are wanting to be a part of it.
"Terry (Arnel) had a lot of talented playing junior footy with him this year, we'll be lucky enough to see a coupole of them come up and play full time senior footy."
"We've set the footprint in the sand, for the next generation coming through."
Hamilton Kangaroos: 0.0 (0), 2.2 (14), 2.2 (14), 5.3 (33)
Horsham Demons: 0.3 (3), 0.3 (3), 1.9 (15), 2.9 (21)
BEST: Hamilton: Zhane Crawford, Caroline McGrath, Emily Pitts, Leah Mirtschin, Emma Lynch, Georgia Walter. Horsham: Paige Glover, Jedah Huf, Erin Mellington, Holly Smith, Lauren Sykes, Beth Dortmans.
GOALS: Hamilton: Emily Pitts 2, Mimi Chun, Leah Mirtschin, Chelsea Wain. Horsham: Kayetlan Harris, Liv Jones.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
