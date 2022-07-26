Freight rail and the livestock exchange were on the agenda when Horsham Rural City Council met for its fourth meeting in five weeks on Monday night.
It was Council's first meeting since the appointment of Jude Holt as municipal monitor on Friday, July 22.
The meeting was held online, with councillor Claudia Haenel the only apology.
Cr Haenel has been an apology for seven of the past nine council meetings, having attended the May 23 and June 27 meetings since council's February 14 meeting.
During the meeting, voted to assign Herd's Paddock to Horsham Regional Livestock Exchange and advocate the completion of Murray Basin rail freight to the Victorian government.
Both recommendations were carried without opposition.
In particular, the plan to write to the Victorian government concerning advocating for the Murray Basin Rail Plan, announced in 2015, be completed to its original scope saw strong support among councillors.
The original scheme was to ensure goods could be transported more efficiently to Melbourne and Geelong by converting the Mildura, Sea Lake and Manangatang rail lines from broad to standard gauge.
"This is a really important thing for Horsham, for the Wimmera, for western Victoria," Councillor Les Power said.
"Over the years it looks like we've been forgotten, we've got a rail hub but it's not being used... we can't put trains on the tracks that we've got, and if we can, the conditions of the tracks just aren't up to standard.
"We need this as country Victorians, we need this and we need it in a big way... I request that the letter to Mr Andrews is a very strong letter."
Cr Bowe said the scheme would make the Wimmera's roads a safer way to travel.
"Rail is the safest way to move freight, so it would lessen the impact of trucks on our roads and make our roads and our community a lot safer," Cr Bowe added.
"We need the state government to fully complete it... Dan Andrews needs to honour his government's commitment."
There was one confidential matter listed for discussion in a closed session, a CEO performance review.
Horsham Rural City Council will next meet on August 22 at 5:30pm.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
