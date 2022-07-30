A Horsham insurance broker has taken out a top prize at the 2022 Insurance Industry Awards.
National Insurance Brokers' Abbie Wilson was recognised with an Elite Woman in Insurance award, which recognises female leaders in the industry for their work and dedication.
Ms Wilson has been working in the insurance industry for 15 years, eight of which she has owned and operated an insurance brokerage in Horsham.
She said she was "humbled" by the selection.
"You are always humbled to get an award like this. It is good to be recognised. It is proof of everything you have done and sacrificed in the last 12 months that we were working hard and we are achieving our goal," she said.
"We help our clients, but also help other female leaders in our industry as well, hopefully encouraging others to join."
Ms Wilson said she first "fell into" the insurance industry, but soon ended up loving the job.
"Like many in our industry, I just fell into it. I was looking for a change and was offered a role in Horsham. I like it - it is a way of giving back to people. A way of caring for others," she said.
"I aim to just help others. People work hard to create their own businesses and buy their own property. We are there to protect it. We give our clients the promise that we are going to be there when something goes wrong.
"They are not a number with us, they are a person and we treat them as such."
Ms Wilson's business coach and mentor, Amanda Morris, said it was great to see her in the limelight for her hard work and dedication.
"She has just grown immensely since then. She is a remarkable broker when it comes to the technology side, she has a genuine care factor and just needed me to get some structure and foundation behind her business so she can grow," she said.
"It is awesome to be recognised within the industry. To see people that invest in themselves, and don't just turn up and do the bare basics. Your business will only grow as far as you grow personally."
In a male-dominated industry, Ms Wilson said she looked to inspire others with her achievements.
"I think everything of late is about empowerment, and how we can encourage and support others to achieve their own goals and dreams," she said.
"Within our industry, there are so many different things that you can do, so the possibilities are endless. Anybody else who comes in, any other women, can do it because there is support there.
"It is just a way to encourage and inspire others to be a better version of themselves."
