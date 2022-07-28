Southern Mallee face Giant challenge with Ararat | WFNL R15 preview

Another week, another round of exceptional clashes awaits in the Wimmera Football Netball League.
In what looms as the game of the round in the football, Ararat face a resurgent Giants outfit at Alexandra Oval.
Since overcoming a mid-season form slump the Giants have gone three from three, notching wins over finals contender Horsham and reigning premiers and minor premiers Minyip-Murtoa.
However, Ararat are in form themselves, having bounced back from a loss to Dimboola with a 100-point win over the Warrack Eagles in the wet at Warracknabeal.
Meanwhile Minyip-Murtoa will stretch their legs after their bye by travelling to Horsham to face the Demons.
The Demons have found another gear in the second half of the season and are a different prospect to the side that lost to the Burras by less than two goals in their last clash.
Indeed, a win over the Burras would give Horsham a boost of confidence that they can match it with anyone come finals.
After scraping through for a win at home last week, fellow finals fancy Stawell hit the road to Warracknabeal to take on the Eagles, who won't be easy to beat at home.
Dimboola host a feisty Nhill outfit still searching for its second win of the season, while Dimboola will be looking for a win to reset their season after round 14's loss to Stawell.
In the netball, Horsham host fifth-placed MInyip-Murtoa in what should be a cracking game.
The Burras have shown flashes of their premiership-winning best in 2022, and could be a threat to Horsham's unbeaten run.
Third-placed Southern Mallee head to Ararat, to face a Rats side fighting for their season after last week's loss to Warrack.
Currently sitting four points below the Burras, the Rats need a win to keep their finals chances alive.
The eighth-placed Eagles have a chance to continue their stellar form at home when they host the seventh-placed Warriors.
Both sides have shown they can match it with the best sides in 2022, meaning it should be a fantastic clash.
Dimboola and the Saints have byes in the A Grade competition.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
