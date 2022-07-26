The Wimmera Football Netball League has announced the venues for its 2022 finals series.
The Qualifying Final will be held on Saturday, August 27 at Dimboola Recreation Reserve, between the teams that finish two and three.
An elimination will follow on Sunday, August 28 at Central Park in Stawell between teams four and five.
The Second Semi Final will take place on Saturday, September 3 at Horsham City Oval, followed by the First Semi Final at Ararat's Alexandra Oval.
The league's Preliminary Final will take place on Sunday, September 11 at ANZAC Park in Warracknabeal.
Last, but most certainly not least, the Wimmera Football Netball League's 2022 Grand Finals will take place at Horsham City Oval on Saturday, September 17.
It will be the first time a finals series has been played in the league since the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of the 2020 season and abandonment of the 2021 season.
The announcement of finals being played at City Oval come just weeks after it was revealed the WFNL and Horsham Rural City Council were in discussions to ensure matches could be livestreamed.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
