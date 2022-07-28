The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham Tidy Towns committee vye for 2022 national title

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
July 28 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EVENT: Horsham Tidy Towns committee chair David Eltringham said he was excited to attend the ceremony and that Horsham had a strong history of being an eco-friendly town. Picture: FILE

The pride of Horsham, the Wimmera, and the state of Victoria is on the line this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Ridley

Nick Ridley

Journalist

I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.