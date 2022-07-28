The pride of Horsham, the Wimmera, and the state of Victoria is on the line this weekend.
Delegates of the Horsham Tidy Towns committee will travel to Hastings to attend the Australian Sustainable Communities awards ceremony.
Advertisement
The Wimmera's largest city will represent Victoria as the state champion, following its win in November 2021.
Horsham was judged against six other towns from across the country for the national awards.
MORE NEWS:
Horsham Tidy Towns committee chair David Eltringham said he was excited to attend the ceremony and Horsham had a strong history of being an eco-friendly town.
"We are feeling positive about the ceremony, Horsham has a lot to offer. We go back 30 to 40 years of being involved in these programs," he said.
"The current committee continues to carry on that tradition and hopefully we will get a good result."
Mr Eltringham said committee members had worked on numerous eco-friendly projects such as creating cloth bags for supermarkets.
"The bags were made free of charge to stop the use of plastic supermarkets bags. They were also made by a group of women and men who are new to the community," he said.
"They used the time to learn how to sew, speak English, and interact with the community."
More News:
Mr Eltringham said the ceremony also acknowledged residents that made Horsham a great place for people to call home.
"It is also an award that allows us to promote our community, and enables us to sell Horsham as a tourist destination," he said.
Mr Eltringham said Horsham Tidy Towns committee members had entered into numerous categories, such as sustainability in energy and water conservation.
He said they had submitted work related to the construction of a solar-panel roof at Horsham Regional Livestock Exchange.
"It means now it is completely free of any charges from the grid. There were also storm water tanks installed, so if any rain comes it can be re-used again," he said.
Advertisement
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.