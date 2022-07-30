A well-known chef and television personality will be visiting the Wimmera to try some of the region's produce as part of an event for rural women.
Simon Bryant, best known for his time as a co-host on the ABC's The Cook and The Chef will be one of many guests and speakers attending Partner in Ag's Gather, Grow and Thrive event in Rupanyup in August.
Beyond television, Mr Bryant has had a 25 years long career in various Thai and Indian restaurants, as well as working as a butcher, event caterer, brasserie line chef and Chef de Partie in Cheong Liew's The Grange Restaurant.
Mr Bryant also held the position of executive chef at the Hilton Adelaide for seven years, from 2003.
Partners in Ag business development officer Katherine Colbert said he would be cooking an Australian staple for attendees using locally sourced Wimmera ingredients.
"We often find that there is a disconnect between the farmers who grow exceptional produce and knowing how to cook it in their day-to-day meals," Ms Colbert said.
"We are hoping we can teach the event attendees how to cook the lentil pie, take it home to their families and make lentils a staple ingredient in their kitchen."
Partners in Ag has collaborated with The Wimmera Grain Store and Rupanyup Living to bring the Gather, Grow and Thrive event to the town.
Ms Colbert said the morning of the event will see a discussion about farm safety and management, including guest speakers from across the region.
"It is an extension of our (Partners in Ag) core services. We normally do education and training workshops for farmers. This is more of a social event than we would normally run," Ms Colbert said.
The morning of the event will see an interactive workshop with Jo Eady from Ruralscope, which will cover the topics of personal wellbeing and farm-life balance.
"We will be working on some practical tools now while we are in a good season that can help you through difficult seasons into the future. Looking at strengthening connections through networking for drought resilience," Ms Colbert said.
The latter half of the morning will include a Q and A session with Ms Eady, Horsham farmer and farm safety workshop coordinator Denise McLellan, and WorkSafe Victoria Agriculture and Transport manager Jenn Grigg.
The afternoon will see Mr Bryant cook puy lentil pies using Wimmera lentils, and a discussion on using local produce in cooking.
A morning and afternoon tea will be provided to guests, made by the Rupanyup Primary School parents group using local produce.
Ms Colbert said while farm safety was not the most exciting topic of discussion, it was critically important considering the amount of injuries and deaths that happened on farms.
"It was farm safety week the other week. The new stats that have come out show that agriculture has a really disproportionate level of accidents, injuries and workplace deaths," Ms Colbert said.
"The more that we talk about and normalise a proactive safety culture on farms, the aim is to reduce the number of injuries and accidents on farms.
"Also, taking that stigma away from slowing down and doing things safer rather than rushing, particularly at peak times.
"Farming works around peak seasons and weather restraints -farmers are working long hours and doing really dangerous things.
"We are using this event to keep talking about farm safety, looking after ourselves and making sure we are there to work next season."
