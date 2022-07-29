A cool and damp start did not detract from the significance of results to some teams when round eleven of the Wimmera Hockey Association season was played at Kaniva on Saturday, and as the weather improved throughout the day, so did the intensity of the hockey.
The Dimboola Burras have kept their slim chances of rising from fifth to fourth on the ladder and into final's contention after a win over the Nhill Rangers in the first game in the Open competition.
Dimboola dominated the first half, establishing a three-goal lead by halftime, but the Rangers matched them goal for goal after the break, with both teams scoring twice.
In an all-round performance by both teams, there were seven individual goal scorers for the match.
The undefeated Yanac Tigers reinforced their dominance with a win over their closest rival by three goals that could have been more if not for some determined defending by the Kaniva Cobras.
This win earns the Tigers another minor premiership, as no other team can now earn enough points to displace them from the top of the ladder, while the Cobras grip on second place, and the 'second chance' it comes with in the finals, is now under threat.
The second quarter was where the Warrack Hoops set up their win over the Horsham Hurricanes.
After both teams scored once in the first quarter, the Hoops registered two unanswered goals in the second to hold a three goals to one lead at halftime.
A scoreless third period kept the game alive, but a fourth Hoops' goal early in the last quarter increased the pressure on their opponents, who clawed back one late in the game to make the final margin four goals to two.
The Hoops are now in equal-second place on points but remain in third due to an inferior goal difference to the Cobras, and as these two teams have similar runs to the finals, culminating in meeting each other in the last round, second place may not be decided until the last match in round fifteen.
The match between Kaniva and Yanac was worthy of its status as the meeting of the top two teams in the Women's competition, as it took until the fourth quarter to separate them.
Kaniva scored early in the last period of play to take the lead, and although the final margin was two goals, the second only came in the last minutes of the game.
This gives Kaniva a two-win lead at the top of the ladder, but Yanac know that they are not too far behind this opponent on the field.
The Horsham Jets confirmed their place in the finals after having to work hard for their win narrow over Warracknabeal Women.
In the Under 16 competition, Yanac Warriors defeated a tenacious Kaniva Raiders while the Horsham Bombers and Warrack Revengers played out a one-all draw.
