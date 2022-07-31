The image and perception of the natural world will be the topic of the day at the Wimmera's key biodiversity conference, which will celebrate a quarter century of the event in 2022.
The Wimmera Biodiversity Seminar will return to its one-day in-person event format on September 1.
The 2022 event will be hosted in Pomonal and will have the theme of "The Image of Biodiversity".
Television gardening personality Costa Georgiadis will be the event's keynote speaker, alongside a suite of other biodiversity professionals including immersive soundscape artist Andrew Skeoch and Charles Sturt University lecturer Dr Jane Kelly.
Wimmera Biodiversity committee member LaVergne Lehmann, who has worked on the event for 12 years, said the 2022 seminar was extra-special.
"It is the first time in three years that we have been able to do it face to face," Ms Lehmann said.
"The nice thing about a theme like the image of biodiversity is that it gives you a lot of scope to try and do different things.
"Costa Georgiadis from Gardening Australia is our ambassador. He is going to come and do our keynote, and to be quite honest I couldn't think of anyone quite better."
The event will be hosted at the newly-renovated Pomonal Hall, and feature speakers from 8.30am until 6pm - with food and refreshments provided.
That is all part of the message here, we want people to care about it and think about what they are doing when they are out in the bush and enjoying it
Reflecting on the event throughout the years, Ms Lehmann said the biodiversity seminar had been "constantly evolving" as science uncovered more about the natural world.
"One of the things is that like all of the natural sciences, biodiversity is constantly evolving in terms of our knowledge and how we actually operate," Ms Lehmann said.
"In 25 years we have seen a generation change as well. People who were hardly born 25 years ago are now involved on the committee of getting the event going each year."
Ms Lehmann said the event attracted a wide variety of attendees, from interested hobbyists to industry professionals.
"It is just a great way of bringing people together. We have different sorts of people, some retired people who have come to virtually all seminars that have been held and just have a passionate interest in the environment around them," Ms Lehmann said.
"We also have professionals, and they come along because it is a great way for them to network."
Front of mind at the seminar will be the impacts of climate change on the region, how it will impact biodiversity, and how scientists and natural resource management professionals can mitigate its impact.
"With things like climate change, biodiversity is one of the things that has the greatest impact from climate change," Ms Lehmann said.
"If we do not change the way we interact with our surrounding environment, we are going to lose a lot of species. We already know that.
"While knowledge doesn't change people's behaviour, it is a stepping stone to that. You can't change people's attitudes toward the environment unless you open their eyes up."
In-line with the theme of the image of biodiversity, the seminar will also be hosting a nature photography competition.
"We are trying to make it a little bit special. That fits in with our theme. Photography is an important way of making someone care about something," Ms Lehmann said.
"A great photograph, painting or illustration - that is all part of the message here, we want people to care about it and think about what they are doing when they are out in the bush and enjoying it."
To see the Wimmera Biodiversity Seminar's full schedule, visit https://www.facebook.com/wimmerabiodiversityseminar.
