"At times, honestly, I wish to god it had taken me. There were times when it got so frustrated and I still get slight after-effects."
Those are the words of Jenni Bowman, a 57-year-old western Victorian woman who suffered a stroke in 2015.
It all began one morning on in September 2015, when Ms Bowman woke up with a numb left side of her body.
"I went to my mum and she said 'I think you have had a stroke'. I told her in not so many nice words not to be stupid," Ms Bowman said.
"I went home and had a friend come over for a coffee and she wanted to bring me to the hospital - I kicked her out there and then."
Despite the warning from those close to her, Ms Bowman continued on her day, continuing on for 14 hours after noticing her initial stroke symptoms.
Ms Bowman however was forced to seek medical attention when things became too dire to ignore.
"I went on and did what I had to do. I went to the supermarket - I knew I needed two things but only could remember one," Ms Bowman said.
"I got that one thing, got back into my vehicle, and I tried to go out and get the second one and couldn't move, couldn't get out.
"All I know is that the doctor did what I call 'stupid' tests - getting me to speak and lift my arms, making sure they were stable. He just said 'I am sorry but you have had a stroke'."
A blood clot in the brain was found to have caused Ms Bowman's stroke, which doctors were able to dissolve before more complications arose.
In the Wimmera Southern Mallee, the Wimmera Base Hospital is the centre for stroke management.
In 2021, the hospital had 85 strokes and 36 Transient Ischaemic Attacks, otherwise known as ministrokes, for a total of 121.
According to Grampians Health's stroke team, most strokes and TIAs seen at the hospital were caused by blockages. Out of the total 121 presentations, 98 of these were attributed to a blockage in a blood vessel.
Ms Bowman remembered the sudden feeling of losing control over her limbs and her speech, something she said was surreal and frustrating.
"My parents and my sister came up to see me. I thought I was talking to them, but they had to try and figure out what I was saying because my words were slurred," Ms Bowman said.
What followed was months of physical therapy as an inpatient and outpatient.
I couldn't believe it when the doctor had told me. That morning I thought that I had pinched a nerve in my neck or my back.
Ms Bowman said she had made herself a promise to leave the hospital on foot, after the stroke had robbed her ability to walk.
"They got me walking with what I call an old lady's walking frame. I was not going to leave that hospital until I could walk out of there myself," she said.
"I ended up walking out with a walking stick, after which I continued my rehab for about three months to return to normal."
Ms Bowman has since had two minor strokes, and often suffers from stroke after-effects, which numb her arms and face.
She described herself as one of the lucky ones - although still had to overcome her share of difficult hurdles.
"It was just a matter of time and patience, which unfortunately I don't have. I would get frustrated trying to do something and I couldn't do it. It just was not for me, I am a person who likes to keep busy all of the time."
Ms Bowman decided to share her story as figures from a Deloitte study revealed the extent of stroke risk in the community.
The figures showed 17 per cent of the Mallee population over the age of 15 has high cholesterol, placing the electorate seventh highest in Australia.
That equates to an estimated 21,313 people - a concerning number considering high cholesterol is one of the most modifiable risk factors for stroke.
Another survey from the stroke foundation, on the community awareness of stroke symptoms, revealed the Mallee electorate's awareness of high cholesterol as a risk factor has declined by eight per cent since 2020, and was lower than Victoria overall.
I would get frustrated trying to do something and I couldn't do it. It just was not for me, I am a person who likes to keep busy all of the time.
Ms Bowman hoped to spread awareness about her story, and get people thinking about how strokes can be prevented, and how to recognise if one is occurring.
"I continued that whole day, really if you have had a stroke you should go to the doctor as soon as possible. The quicker the treatment starts the quicker the recovery can be.
"I was just completely dumbfounded. I thought stroke was for older people."
The Stroke Foundation encouraged people to remember the signs to look out for a possible stroke, known as F.A.S.T.
The Mallee electorate performed the worst when it comes to recognising three of the F.A.S.T signs of stroke, with only four per cent of those surveyed able to do so. Also, 39 per cent of Mallee residents could not recall any of the F.A.S.T signs of stroke without being prompted.
Stroke Foundation Acting Chief Executive Officer, Dr Lisa Murphy, says by turning this number around, strokes can be prevented.
"We know that 80 per cent of strokes are preventable. Awareness is key to prevention and treatment so it's important that people recognise the risk factors like high cholesterol, high blood pressure and smoking, so they can make lifestyle changes where applicable and reduce their risk of having a stroke," she said.
"Stroke Foundation's aim is for someone in every workplace and household to know the F.A.S.T acronym. I'd encourage everyone to learn the signs and share it with their friends and family because we know this acronym saves lives and leads to better treatment and recovery."
