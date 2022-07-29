Harness racing returns to Laidlaw Park Stawell on Sunday afternoon for an eight event card of action and with a Xmas In July theme luncheon in the Trackside Bistro.
It's always free entry at Stawell and readers will find full fields, form guides, selections and gear change information at www.harness.org.au.
If you can't "get your backside trackside" all races are streamed live and free on your device by the Trots Vision team along with broadcasts Sky Channel and National Racing Radio.
Punters should keep an eye out for Charisma King (r7), Morgan Art and Sea Flyer (r8) as the three horses are eligible for the Stawell Winner's Gold Purse Bonus promotion of $1000 (owners) & $500 (trainer) if they can notch up another win on the circuit before the end of the season.
Back Bolac Standardbreds scored their first winner as owners on Tuesday night at Bendigo when Blake Bolac sprint laned to victory in the $7000 Vicbred Maiden 2YO Pace.
The youngster was given a sweet trip throughout by driver Neil McCallum, sitting hard on the back of the leader and red-hot favourite, Catapala Rescue ( Ryan Sanderson) which raced a bit keenly.
At the business end of the contest, fresh legs told and Blake Bolac was untroubled to score by 3 metres in a rate of 1:57.2 for the 1650 metre journey.
The gelded son of Sunshine Beach USA is the result of an APG online mixed sale when Trevor & Kirsty Peacock purchased the Panorama USA broodmare Satimer Sunset in foal for less than $2000.
Blake Bolac is named after Trevor and Kirsty's 8yo son Blake, who when he was little, would tell people he lived at 'Blake Bolac', instead of Lake Bolac.
Satimer Sunset didn't show a lot in her three starts back in 2007 but is from the family of Pat Petulus, producers of a host of winners since the late 1980's including Allwoods Chief, Sukathai, Exhilarator, Humar, Ulos, Wyperfeld and more recently the promising squaregaiter, Constantinople.
Blake Bolac is trained at Armstrong by Kirsty's father Danny O'Brien and should go on to win his fair share of races based on his two appearances to date.
St Arnaud part-owner/trainer/driver Scott Torney was rewarded for his perseverance last week at Ararat when his 8yo mare Hidden Fire notched up her maiden victory in the $7000 Clarke's Pies 3Y0 & Older Trotters Mobile.
Torney took full advantage of the coveted pole draw and rated his charge to perfection at the head of affairs, content with setting a moderate lead time and tempo through the first half of the journey.
Hidden Fire maintained her rhythm for the entire 21 metre trip and went on to score by 4 metres from Stellar Strut (Jackie Barker) and Majestic Em (Mark Hayes) in a rate of mile rate of 2:06.1.
Torney purchased Hidden Fire about 18 months ago after she'd posted just two minor placings from 30 starts for Glen Conroy stable.
A last start second at Ballarat after two solid fourths served notice of a forthcoming win and finally, at Ararat, Torney was repaid for his time and effort.
They're off @ Stawell (D) Xmas in July, Sunday 31st; Charlton (D) Monday August 8th; Hamilton (D) Thursday 11th; Swan Hill (N) Sunday 14th; Ararat (D) Sunday 21st; Charlton (D) Thursday 25th & Horsham (D) Wednesday 31st.
Best bet: R1 No.4 Ideal Glory $5 win
Next best: R2 No.1 Mister Excessive $5 win
Value bet: R8 No.4 Scene Of Terror $2 win $3 place
Flexi bet: R3 Quinella No. 1 with 2,4,6,8 spend $5
Last return: $37.30 Ararat Trots
Wally's donation to Bennett Rd. Kinder Horsham $750.00
Balance: $564.55
