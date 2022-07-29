The Wimmera Mail-Times

Stawell's Laidlaw Park to host eight event card of action

By Tony Logan
July 29 2022 - 6:00am
WINNER: Veteran pacer Asharah is a standout wherever she races and the Ainsworth family's favourite will line up again on Sunday afternoon at Stawell in the 4th event, drawn gate eight. The 7yo mare saluted at Bendigo recently, taking her record to 7 wins and 26 minor placings from 121 starts. Picture: TONY LOGAN

Harness racing returns to Laidlaw Park Stawell on Sunday afternoon for an eight event card of action and with a Xmas In July theme luncheon in the Trackside Bistro.

