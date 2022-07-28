A burning pile of industrial waste with flames 30 metres high at Lillimur has cost a man a criminal conviction and almost $100,000 in fines and costs.
EPA Victoria charged Joshua Luke Kostecki over the burning stockpile on rented land behind his Western Highway home, and another fire at a property at Nintingbool, near Ballarat.
Advertisement
Kostecki pleaded guilty in the Horsham Magistrate's Court to four charges. He was convicted, fined $7000 and ordered to pay $2664 in costs to EPA.
An EPA spokesperson said the Lillimur fire involved industrial waste dumped overnight on May 2 and 3, 2021, including carpet, timber, plaster, food packaging, documents, books and fiberglass. More waste was dumped on May 5, covering an area 20 metres by 30 metres and three metres high.
At 1.30am on May 6, a witness saw a fire and when EPA officers arrived at sunrise they found the stockpile.
The EPA told the court the fire and smoke caused an environmental hazard and endangered surrounding homes, residents and traffic on the Western Highway, which is a major route to South Australia.
After the fire, the EPA issued Kostecki with a remedial notice requiring him to remove the waste for lawful disposal by July 12, 2021.
The spokesperson said EPA officers returned on July 12 and found there had been no attempt to clean up. As the landowner, DELWP cleared the site and took the industrial waste for proper disposal, at a cost of more than $77,000.
EPA Executive Director Operations Mark Rossiter said anyone considering dumping waste illegally should take note of the criminal conviction and fine.
"This case involves illegal disposal of waste on rented land, illegal burning of waste and refusal to comply with a remedial notice from EPA," Mr Rossiter said.
"The offences might have been on unoccupied land a long way from the major cities, but someone still saw the stockpile on fire and reported it. The Environment Protection Act is there to protect the environment and the community, and EPA is just a phone call away, 24 hours a day."
Members of the public can report pollution by calling 1300 372 842 or providing details online at epa.vic.gov.au/report-pollution/reporting-pollution.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.