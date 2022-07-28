The Wimmera Mail-Times

Lillimur man pleads guilty to industrial waste fire

July 28 2022 - 6:00am
EPA: The Lillimur stockpile, still burning at dawn. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A burning pile of industrial waste with flames 30 metres high at Lillimur has cost a man a criminal conviction and almost $100,000 in fines and costs.

