The Wimmera Mail-Times

Police appeal for public assistance to find Horsham girl Talisha

July 28 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MISSING: 14-year-old Talisha was last seen in Horsham on Sunday 24 July. Picture: VICTORIA POLICE

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing teenager Talisha.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.