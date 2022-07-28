Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing teenager Talisha.
The 14-year-old was last seen in Horsham on Sunday 24 July.
Police and family are concerned for Talisha's welfare due to her age and medical condition.
Talisha was last seen wearing a red Tommy Hilfiger jumper, ripped blue jeans and black shoes.
It is believed she may be heading to Melbourne to the Laverton or Ascot Vale areas.
Police have released an image of Talisha and urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Horsham Police Station on (03) 5382 9200.
