Wimmera municipality top of state for percentage of positive COVID cases

New figures from the Victorian government have revealed that one of Wimmera's local government areas tops the state regarding per capita COVID cases.
Yarriambiack Shire, in the Wimmera's east, has the highest percentage of positive COVID cases, recording 1807.5 cases per 100,000 population as of July 28, 2022.
The total amount of active cases in the shire is 120, of an estimated residential population of 6,588, according to 2020 Australian Bureau of Statistics data.
Wider western Victoria was heavily represented in the new figures, with several western Victorian towns in the top 10 percentage of COVID cases in the state.
Mildura saw 1515 cases per 100,000 population, Horsham had 1370.4 cases per 100,000, and Northern Grampians had 1289.2 cases per 100,000, among others.
For vaccine statistics, 75.6 per cent of the Horsham local government area's eligible population had received more than two doses as of federal government data released on July 25.
In Yarriambiack, 80.6 per cent of the eligible population has received more than two doses, a higher proportion than the Victorian total of 73.5 per cent.
