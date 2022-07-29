Home alone and loving it!

An unexpected treat for me one night last week when Mum and I found ourselves home alone.
The rest of the family had headed off early on a snow trip and Mum was down for her weekly overnight stay between two days of chemo.
With the teenagers and the man of the house away, we had the whole place to ourselves, so we really cut loose.
We happily ate leftovers at 5pm without anyone rolling their eyes or looking through the fridge for something else or suggesting we get take-away.
Then we parked ourselves in front of the telly with complete control over the remote.
Mum dictated numbers and I pressed them.
We seamlessly clicked between escaping to the country to bargain hunting and brain eisteddfod quizzing.
We were as silly as wheels without anyone being embarrassed by us.
We talked annoying over the top of all the shows, which were turned-up super loud anyway, then shooshed each other if we wanted to hear an important bit or dramatically engaged with the programming as much as we liked.
The noise level was turned-up on our opinions about absolutely anything. Or that might have just been me.
Sharing a big bag of Chicken Twisties helped Mum's mouth feel better after the treatment, as her taste buds always go a bit funny and her mouth feels yuck.
I found a bottle of champagne to help wash the Twisties down which assisted both of us in celebrating our good fortune in relation to the existence of modern medical treatments available for blood cancers and bonus tumours.
When I offered my nearly 81-year-old mother a second glass of champagne she decided to throw caution to the wind declaring, "I'm sick of being good!"
We kept the fire stoked, got our 'jarmies' on early, wrapped-up in throw rugs and then clutched warm drinks before bed, which we went to super early because we were tired and had no one protesting that we stay up late.
In the morning Mum reminded me to write this column and I reminded her to drive safely.
One of us washed the dishes and one of us dried and we didn't even have to discuss it.
Cheers to a break from the rollercoaster ride of parenting teenagers.
