It was Fernando Bella who produced a perfect Box eight display of race sense and field smarts to position up second early and then storm home late to win in the final bound by a nose in 23:52sec in the Horsham Doors and Glass Mixed Grade 4/5, Bella has now won two of her last three starts for the record of six wins and twelve minor placings from thirty career starts and continues the rich vein of form for Tracey and Greg.