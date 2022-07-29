The Wimmera Mail-Times

Quieter week for Wimmera and district greyhounds trainers

By Peter Carter
July 29 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINNER: Crackerjack Ben, trained by Pat and Cliff Smith, takes out the race. Picture: PETER CARTER

Wimmera and district trainers did not have the success over the past two Horsham race meetings compared to the consistently lofty standards of the past six months, but by no means should that be seen as a negative, what it does reflect is the outstanding results achieved by local trainers with consistent week on week success.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.