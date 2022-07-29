Wimmera and district trainers did not have the success over the past two Horsham race meetings compared to the consistently lofty standards of the past six months, but by no means should that be seen as a negative, what it does reflect is the outstanding results achieved by local trainers with consistent week on week success.
The July 19 race meeting saw Red Cliffs training team Kerry Prowse and Rodney Millington successful in landing their second final victory in as many attempts when taking out the Locks Construction Mixed Grade 6/7 Final over the 485-metre journey with Hot Rod Charlie.
Having his second start over the longer distance Hot Rod Charlie gave nothing else a chance leading from start to finish with a brilliant front running display in the fast time of 27:36sec and with that the $4500 winner's cheque. Prowse and Millington also filled the placings on a further two races on the program with Abby's Illusion (2nd) and Abby's Comet (3rd).
Horsham husband and wife team Bill and Helen Hartigan produced two second placings when Phantom Patch finished just over three lengths behind the Phil Lenehan trained Lektra Arson with Mt. Elgin Lass for Andrea Gurry (Nhill) finishing third.
Kraken Shimmer was competing in the Horsham Doors and Glass Grade 5 Heats and in running second qualified for the $4000 to the winner final.
Heather Baxter's (Murtoa) young maiden Cruisin Cherry was just run down in the shadows of the post but was gallant in defeat. Baxter also ran third with He's for Us over the 485m journey.
The Tuesday July 26 meet produced winners for Pat and Cliff Smith (Wonwondah) and training duo Tracey Salter and Greg Turnbull (Crowlands), the Smith's also ran third with Sinful Angel in the Free to All 410m event.
Bill and Helen Hartigan (Horsham) ran second with the ever-consistent Phantom Patch and Andrea Gurry (Nhill) went down in a head bobber with Krakatoan finishing second by the barest of margins.
It was Fernando Bella who produced a perfect Box eight display of race sense and field smarts to position up second early and then storm home late to win in the final bound by a nose in 23:52sec in the Horsham Doors and Glass Mixed Grade 4/5, Bella has now won two of her last three starts for the record of six wins and twelve minor placings from thirty career starts and continues the rich vein of form for Tracey and Greg.
Crackerjack Ben was having his first start since moving to the training facilities of Pat and Cliff Smith, from the wide draw of box eight he worked his way to the fence and produced a hard railing performance outlasting Krakatoan to win the Watts Price Accountants Grade 5 in 23:59sec.
