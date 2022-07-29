Online streaming of football and netball at Horsham City Oval will resume in time for finals matches after new child safety protocols came into effect at the start of July.
The videoing of matches had been temporarily halted while Horsham Rural City Council worked with AFL Wimmera Mallee and its competitions to ensure the updated protections and appropriate consents were in place.
In July 2022, the Wimmera Mail-Times reported sporting leagues in the region were concerned that finals played at the venue, and others owned by Horsham Rural City Council, won't be able to be live-streamed as was the case in previous years.
However Director Communities and Place Kevin O'Brien said approval had now been given to the Wimmera and Horsham District leagues to film at this year's finals matches.
"They have demonstrated that appropriate policies including consent arrangements are in place. This is a great outcome for everyone," Mr O'Brien said.
"Our discussions with both leagues worked constructively, and it was always a case of helping them ensure everything was up to date in terms of compliance.
"Council has or will be contacting other groups that use its facilities to determine if they will be live streaming or filming games, and if so what consents will be put in place to ensure the safety of children.
"Changes to child safe standards are not just relevant to sporting clubs, but will also affect anybody looking to use a Council venue."
HRCC owns and manages sporting ovals including Horsham City Oval, Quantong Recreation Reserve, Cameron Oval (Laharum), Dudley Cornell Park, Sunnyside Oval and Horsham College Community Oval.
Horsham City Oval has been announced as the venue for the Wimmera Football Netball League Grand Final on September 17.
