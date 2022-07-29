The Wimmera Mail-Times

Filming to resume at Horsham Rural City Council sports facilities

Updated July 29 2022 - 4:19am, first published 4:12am
PACKED: Discussions between Horsham Rural City Council and the Wimmera Football Netball League are ongoing to decide whether any finals at City Oval can be live-streamed.

Online streaming of football and netball at Horsham City Oval will resume in time for finals matches after new child safety protocols came into effect at the start of July.

