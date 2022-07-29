The Wimmera Mail-Times

PM has broken the silence on the voice

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
July 29 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For more than five years the Australian government, first under Malcolm Turnbull and then under Scott Morrison, has been largely silent on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament and the way it would be achieved.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.