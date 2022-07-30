Round 14 delivered plenty of action around the grounds and courts as football and netball fans look back over the events of the day in the Horsham and District Football Netball League.
The game of the round between Rupanyup and Harrow-Balmoral didn't disappoint fans as they fought for the outright top position.
The Panthers held a commanding lead for the game - the home side stretching out the lead to 38 at three-quarter time.
The Roos are never one to roll over and let a team run away with a game and a huge six-goal to-one final term wasn't enough to get them over the line but it's enough to show the competition they mean business come finals.
Rupanyup sits a game clear on top of the district league ladder.
Further down the Western Highway, there were plenty of celebrations as the Swifts were able to get over the line against Noradjuha-Quantong in a come-from-behind win.
With their run and carry across North Park Swifts are always a tough outing at their home track but the Bombers were up for the challenge.
The Bombers were able to blow out a 13-point lead at halftime to a 22-point lead at three-quarter time.
As the wind whipped across the ground and plenty of mentions of 'South Pole' instead of North Park, Swifts coach Brett Hargreaves gave his team a clear message a three-quarter time.
Sticking to the plan, the Swifts were able to seal the win and came away four-point winners as the final siren sounded.
Swifts have locked their position in for the top six. Unfortunately for the injury-riddled Bombers, it appears their finals can only be kept alive by fate.
In the other games around the ground Pimpinio's second half of the season appears to be ticking along nicely with another win to their name.
The Tigers snared a 14-point win over Laharum which gives them their second win in three weeks.
Jeparit-Rainbow made light work of Taylors Lake with a 169-point win while Kalkee got over the top of Natimuk United by 115 points.
Edenhope-Apsley proved too strong for Kaniva-Leeor United and came away with the win by 74 points.
Across on the netball courts, there were a few one-sided affairs that didn't make much difference to the ladder, for this round at least.
Top of the table Kalkee was too good for Natimuk United - walking away with a 29-goal win over the ninth-placed side.
Laharum were back to their impressive game style with a huge win over Pimpinio 96-29.
There were no after-effects of some of the Demons' players playing in a football grand final on the previous weekend as they rally to find their dominant form heading into the finals in three weeks' time.
In other games around the courts, Noradjuha-Quantong were too good for the Swifts and walked away 17-goal winners.
Harrow-Balmoral easily accounted for Rupanyup by 50 goals while Edenhope-Apsley got the four points over Kaniva-Leeor United, 71-25.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
