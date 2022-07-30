Could it be the game that got away for the Horsham Demons' senior footballers?
Did the Ararat Rats' A Grade just warn the competition they are serious about a final appearance?
As the final few rounds will tell an interesting story, there was still plenty to unpack from round 15 of the Wimmera Football Netball League on Saturday.
Across at City Oval, Horsham Demons played host to Minyip Murtoa.
The Burras were up and about early, while the Demons took a bit longer to find their groove and settle into the game.
With only seven points in the game at half time - the result was there for anyone who wanted it the most.
Neck-and-neck at three-quarter time with one point separating the teams, the defensive pressure from the Demons and inaccurate kicking from the Burras kept the Demons in the hunt.
In the end the Burras walked away with a nine-point win but the Demons showed plenty of stamina to keep up with the best come finals.
Across at Warracknabeal, Stawell Warriors put on a clinical display and were able to come away with a 47-point win over the Warrack Eagles.
Back across the Wimmera to Dimboola, the Roos got the four points over Nhill for their round 15 lineup.
The Roos are positioned fifth on the Wimmera league ladder on 24 points - the same points as Horsham Demons who are in front on percentage.
Despite the Roos sitting a game clear, the Wimmera league has thrown some unpredictable results in the 2022 season and the Roos will be pushing to guarantee their spot come finals as Southern Mallee Giants are breathing down their necks in sixth spot.
The Giants travelled to Ararat to take on the Rats who notched up another win to their season.
The Rats celebrated a 28-point win over the travelling side.
Across on the netball courts, it was the Rats versus Giants which was the game to watch.
The Rats came away as three-goal winners however the Giants didn't make it easy work for the home team.
The Rats had a lead of 10 at three quarter time - an impressive 16-9 quarter to the Giants reeled in the margin but just not enough.
In other games, Horsham Demons continued its flawless season with an 11-goal win over Minyip-Murtoa.
Stawell Warriors were able to take the four points over Warrack Eagles with a five-goal win.
The Warriors found themselves down by two at three-quarter time but managed to rally to get the win, their fourth for the season.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
