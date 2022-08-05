The Friendly Games test more than prowess

Australians don't need much to flock with enthusiasm to a sporting event, and the cause for celebration is even more passionate when they do well.
Cue the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, which, while on the other side of the world and in a league of competition that is not quite the super elite of the Olympics or World Championships, is still garnering intense interest as a test of physical and mental prowess at an elite level.
Indeed in some areas like cricket, bowls and increasingly some athletics disciplines, it is a selection of the best in the world.
This year, organisers have made significant steps to distance the event from the former Empire Games and create a new awareness of its colonial past.
But these thoughts are likely to be only vague in the average viewers' minds because what draws them to the games is a sport, and they want to see Australians on this world stage.
This, in turn, brings us to the exciting but also unnerving prospect of hosting some of the significant events at the 2026 regional Victorian games.
With an intense focus on Birmingham for the next two weeks, the flag has effectively fallen, and the race is on to make these next games happen and deliver on the promise of being more than a grand idea.
Birmingham has shown that it can be done on a shortened time frame as they too were victim to the curtailed lead-in time from the Durban pullout, a domino effect that will hit regional Victoria in 44 months.
In the meantime, the clock is ticking.
The challenge is to ensure the two-week spectacle is a success and that the promised 'legacy infrastructure' is a win.
While Horsham and western Victoria are outside chances to host anything due to the physical distance from Melbourne and the international airports, there is no reason we cannot reap the rewards.
After all, we still pay the taxes.
Victoria hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games in just under four years time is exciting to contemplate - but it's what happens after those 12 amazing days of competition that will be just as much the measure of success.
Victorians should look back and say, long after the party is over, that the investment was genuinely worthwhile and left us with lasting bricks and mortar value.
That, of course, will take a lot more than sporting prowess.
There are intense years of planning, detail and careful execution that need to happen, but they need to start now.
