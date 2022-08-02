The Wimmera Mail-Times

Finals just around the corner for Wimmera Hockey Association

By Simon King
August 2 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As teams gear up towards the Wimmera Hockey Association finals later this month, some great hockey is being played as they jostle for the best position to pursue their premiership aspirations.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.