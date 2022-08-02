UPDATE, 4.30pm:
Emergency services have issued watch and act warning for the entire Grampians National Park, after the Bureau of Meteorology forecast severe weather for much of the state.
Anyone in the warning zone is urged to prepare to take shelter and be aware of potential hazards caused by the severe weather. Hazards include debris, falling trees and power lines.
The potential impacts of severe weather may include
Stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings.
Call Triple Zero (000) in a life threatening emergency. For severe weather related emergency assistance from the SES, phone 132 500.
EARLIER, 1pm:
Damaging winds have been forecast for the west of Victoria, including parts of the Wimmera, prompting a severe weather warning from the Bureau of Meteorology.
A strong cold front will enter the west of the state on Tuesday afternoon, bringing a vigorous north to northwesterly flow.
The front will continue to move east overnight, reaching the eastern districts during Wednesday morning.
The Bureau of Meteorology has warned of damaging winds averaging 65 km/h with peak gusts up to 110 km/h over southwest Victoria from this evening and expected to extend east across the central and eastern ranges tonight and during Wednesday morning.
Stawell, Edenhope and Hamilton have been included in the wind warning.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
* If driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees, drains, low-lying areas and floodwater. Avoid travel if possible.
* Stay safe by avoiding dangerous hazards, such as floodwater, mud, debris, damaged roads and fallen trees.
* Be aware - heat, fire or recent storms may make trees unstable and more likely to fall when it's windy or wet.
* Check that loose items, such as outdoor settings, umbrellas and trampolines are safely secured. Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.
* Stay indoors and away from windows.
* If outdoors, move to a safe place indoors. Stay away from trees, drains, gutters, creeks and waterways.
* Stay away from fallen powerlines - always assume they are live.
* Be aware that in fire affected areas, rainfall run-off into waterways may contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks. Heavy rainfall may also increase the potential for landslides and debris across roads.
* Stay informed: Monitor weather warnings, forecasts and river levels at the Bureau of Meteorology website, and warnings through VicEmergency website/app/hotline.
