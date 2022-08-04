Upsize your family to this well-designed home with three living zones and up to five bedrooms. Enjoy lounge, separate theatre or games room, spacious open-plan family zone, a study and a 5.4 x 3.8-metre home office. External access makes the home office ideal for extra living, teenage bedroom or a home-based business (STCA). The study interconnects with the parents retreat, making it a perfect nursery as well. Twin walk-in robes, deluxe ensuite, freestanding bathtub and feature walls in designer colours are favourites. Classy and modern, the kitchen boasts stone benchtops, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry. Alfresco living and secure garaging complete this fine property in the education precinct.