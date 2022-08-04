Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$789,000
Advertisement
AGENCY: Harcourts Horsham
AGENT: Taylor Whitworth 0499 832 113
INSPECT: By appointment
Upsize your family to this well-designed home with three living zones and up to five bedrooms. Enjoy lounge, separate theatre or games room, spacious open-plan family zone, a study and a 5.4 x 3.8-metre home office. External access makes the home office ideal for extra living, teenage bedroom or a home-based business (STCA). The study interconnects with the parents retreat, making it a perfect nursery as well. Twin walk-in robes, deluxe ensuite, freestanding bathtub and feature walls in designer colours are favourites. Classy and modern, the kitchen boasts stone benchtops, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry. Alfresco living and secure garaging complete this fine property in the education precinct.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.