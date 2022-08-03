It was a quiet night for emergency services in the Wimmera, despite a severe weather warning being issued for parts of the region including the Grampians National Park.
A watch and act alert was issued for the Grampians at about 4.30 pm on Tuesday but was eventually downgraded later in the night.
Advertisement
An SES spokesperson said activity was lower than expected in the Wimmera - Grampians region, with no calls for assistance across the region.
There were 291 calls to the SES state-wide, with the most affected areas being Pakenham, Emerald and the Upper Yarra.
READ MORE:
The southwest saw some activity, with five calls coming from Port Fairy, as well as calls from Bellarine, Portland and Dunkeld.
Of the total SES requests made overnight, 225 were cleared and 66 remained active. Fallen trees were the most common incident type, with 248 related calls.
Severe weather warnings for damaging winds and heavy rain have also been issued for Western Australia, South Australia, New South Wales and Tasmania.
Communities are encouraged to stay up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings via the Bureau's website and BOM weather app and follow the advice of emergency services.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.