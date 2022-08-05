IF there ever was a round of upsets to shake up the competition, round 15 of the Horsham and District Football Netball League could be the one.
With the door slightly ajar on the final spot in the finals for senior football, sore bodies and the never-ending waves of COVID through the community - there will be plenty to keep supporters entertained on Saturday.
It will be three years since the region has played witness to a finals, and this year's will be no exception to the excitement and anticipation that they bring.
With two rounds to go, there is still plenty of action left to be had for the season.
Swifts will travel to Harrow to take on the Southern Roos.
Coming off a close win against Noradjuha-Quantong in round 14, the Baggies will be looking to show the competition they can match it with the best and the improvements on the park.
With an 11-point margin last time the two sides met this game should be a a tight-tussle.
The Bombers will welcome Kalkee to their home track and despite the loss last week should be able to push the Kees on the day.
The Bombers welcomed back a number of long-term injuries against Swifts - those players will be better for the run.
They sit two points outside of the top six, and will be hoping Laharum will be able to get over the top of Edenhope-Apsley.
The last time the two teams met there was a large margin which the Demons would be hoping is much closer than their round seven clash.
In other games around the grounds Natimuk United will take on Taylors Lake, Pimpinio will host Jeparit Rainbow and Rupanyup will play their last home game for the season against Kaniva-Leeor United.
Across on the courts the top four teams will face off in what will be an exciting day of netball.
Fourth-placed Noradjuha-Quantong will take on top of the table Kalkee.
The Bombers were able to inflict the only loss for the Kees this season back in round seven.
The stage is set to be a cracking match at Noradjuha who will have a crowd cheering on their players.
Second-placed Laharum has got their season back on track after injuries and availability struck the Demons in the middle of the year. They go up against third-placed Edenhope-Apsley in what should be another great game for the round.
The two teams also met in round seven and the Saints were able to secure a one-point win over the Demons, which would be their second loss in a row.
The Swifts A Grade netballers will have to be at their best against a strong Harrow-Balmoral outfit.
The Southern Roos are sitting in sixth position on the ladder but not out of reach for the Baggies outfit.
Another game of interest is the Kaniva-Leeor United versus Rupanyup game.
The Cougars are sitting out of the finals appearance on percentage and will be hoping they can get a big win over Rupanyup to help their cause heading into the final round. Another game which could impact the final few teams all vying for a spot come August 20 is Pimpinio versus Jeparit Rainbow. Natimuk United will have the bye.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
