ALL eyes will be firmly on the game at Minyip in round 16 of the Wimmera Football Netball League as the Ararat Rats and Minyip Murtoa do head-to-head.
It's one versus two. Some could say a grand final preview.
However you see it, it's going to be a game no one will want to miss.
Last time the two clubs met the Rats got over the line by four points - the game wasn't an easy win by no means.
The Ararat Rats had a early scare last week as the Giants led at half time before the Rats switched on and were able to run away with the game.
The Burras are coming off a nine-point win over Horsham Demons in round 15 and will be looking to continue with the momentum heading into the finals.
The Warriors will hit the road once more and head to Beulah for one of several big trips for the year.
In the senior football it will be no easy feat for the Warriors to come home with the win again.
The Giants have had some surprising results in 2022, and round 15 was no exception.
Matching with ladder leaders Ararat Rats for a half, the Giants will be coming out to claim the four points which would keep their finals hopes alive - it would depend on other results but still a possibility for the 2022 season.
With that in mind, Stawell will need to be ready to tough contest at the Giants' home track.
In other games Horsham Saints will welcome Dimboola to Coughlin Park while Nhill will host Warrack Eagles at Davis Park.
Across at the netball the action will continue at Minyip as both the Ararat Rats and Burras fight it out for a finals spot.
Both teams are locked on 20 points - The Burras in fifth position and the Rats close behind in sixth trailing by .21 percent.
With two rounds left and Ararat scheduled the bye in the last round, the round 16 is an important match when deciding who makes finals.
The Giants should be too strong for the Warriors however coach Courtney McIlvride won't be seeing the round 16 game as unwinnable.
Stawell have matched it with some of the better teams this season as injury has dealt a sour hand for the club's A Grade team.
Horsham Saints versus Dimboola should be a close game to watch as second goes up against fourth.
The last time the two clubs met Dimboola claimed an eight-goal win over the Saints.
Warrack Eagles and Horsham Demons have the bye.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
