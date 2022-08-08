Employee bitten following tradie theft

A Horsham man was reprimanded after pleading guilty to a series of thefts earlier this year at Horsham Bunnings.
Benjamin Spitalar, 42, attended the Horsham Magistrates' Court on Thursday, August 4, charged with three counts of theft and one count of assault.
The court heard that Spitalar attended Bunnings at around 4.30pm on February 7, 2022, and picked up a Sidchrome 60-piece socket set from the store's shelves.
An employee observed Spitalar travel with the item towards the nursery section and noted Spitalar was wearing a jacket despite the day's warm weather.
Spitalar did not attempt to pay for the socket set and left the store through an unattended door.
At around 10.45am the following day, Spitalar was seen walking through the store with the same socket set by an employee.
Spitalar left the store through the same door he had used prior and was chased along Wilson Street towards Firebrace Street by the employee.
After following Spitalar, the Bunnings employee knocked over and restrained Spitalar until police arrived.
The court was told Spitalar bit the employee on the arm while he was restrained; however, it did not result in any injuries.
Police arrived and took Spitalar into custody, where he told police he stole the items to pay for food.
Magistrate Ronald Saines considered placing Spitalar on a Community Corrections Order.
"You have a shocking record. Stealing because you have spent all of your money on drugs is not good enough," Mr Saines said.
Spitalar was handed a two-year Community Corrections Order, requiring 100 hours of community work.
