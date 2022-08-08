The Wimmera Mail-Times
Horsham man placed on corrections order after stealing socket set

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated September 2 2022 - 6:02am, first published August 8 2022 - 8:00am
Employee bitten following tradie theft

A Horsham man was reprimanded after pleading guilty to a series of thefts earlier this year at Horsham Bunnings.

