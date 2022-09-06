The Wimmera Mail-Times
Subscriber

Dimboola woman reprimanded for drunken assault

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated September 7 2022 - 12:55am, first published September 6 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dimboola woman reprimanded for drunken assault

A Dimboola woman will undertake a Community Corrections Order after an alcohol-fuelled attack at the Dimboola Victoria Hotel.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.