Dimboola woman reprimanded for drunken assault

A Dimboola woman will undertake a Community Corrections Order after an alcohol-fuelled attack at the Dimboola Victoria Hotel.
Catherine Williamson, 38, appeared at the Horsham Magistrates' Court on August 4, pleading guilty to two charges of assault and one to recklessly causing injury following an incident on Saturday, December 11, 2021.
Police told the court Williamson had attended the Victoria Hotel at 7.30pm alongside a group of friends and spent most of the evening drinking at the bar.
At 11.30pm hotel staff closed the bar, after which Williamson and others left to continue socialising in the hotel's outdoor seating area.
The court heard that at around 12.10pm Williamson approached another woman with the group and began to verbally and physically harass her.
Williamson would later tell police the two had been arguing earlier in the night.
The court heard that Williamson pushed the victim into an outdoor table and stood over her, slapping her in the face eight times.
At around 12.25pm, a witness to the incident who was staying at the hotel went downstairs after hearing the attack.
The woman, alongside two other friends, saw Williamson standing over the victim and began to film a 17-second video of the incident.
Other witnesses attempted to pull Williamson away from the victim.
Multiple calls were made to the police during the incident, who arrived at the scene at 12.50am.
At around 1am, Williamson was arrested and taken to the Horsham Police Station.
She was interviewed by police at 6am, in which she told police she had only consumed "eight to 10 pots" that night.
Williamson's defence lawyer Nick Tsekinis told the court his client had expressed remorse since the attack and pleaded guilty at an early opportunity.
Magistrate Ronald Saines reprimanded Williamson for her behaviour.
"If you go to a pub and get into trouble again, you will go to prison. It is that simple. You have to be smarter than that," Mr Saines said.
Williamson was convicted and sentenced to 120 hours of community work.
