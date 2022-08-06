The Victorian no-till farming movement, which has its origins in Wimmera broad-acre agriculture, is celebrating its 20th anniversary.
As part of the two-decade celebrations, VicNoTill will be hosting a three-day no-till conference in Moama - an event that returns after two years of COVID cancellations.
Advertisement
No-till farming is a conservation technique based on the principle of growing crops and pasture without tilling the land prior.
For the Wimmera, interest in a cropping system that minimised erosion began in the 1980s with a series of droughts.
Vic No-Till president Daniel Fox said no-till farming had the added bonus of preserving soil quality and retaining water, something the Wimmera desperately needed through the millennium drought.
READ MORE:
"Conventional practice for a long time revolved around cultivation, in terms of weed control," he said.
"Science has found all types of cultivation to be pretty destructive to our soil structure and biological community within the soil."
As drought rolled through the Wimmera, practices such as direct drilling, stubble conservation and zero till with disc systems became more popular.
Eventually, the Victorian No Till Farmers Association was formed, as the cropping practices became commonplace among farmers within the region.
Mr Fox, who hails from southern New South Wales, said in the past five years no-till farming had spread beyond western Victoria, and was increasingly becoming preferred by farmers to the state's east and north.
"It is probably a bit funny that a New South Welshman is the president of the Vic No Till organisation. I think that probably says something about how far the organisation has grown since its early days in the Wimmera," he said.
"I think over the journey of Vic No Till, it has grown from the Wimmera and headed east.
"As we are a membership-based organisation, members found value in what the organisation had to offer and that slowly grew into southern New South Wales where we are based as well."
Throughout the years, Mr Fox said no-till farming had evolved alongside various advancements in agricultural technology, particularly Controlled Traffic Farming.
"This is where farmers in the Wimmera were really pioneering that no-till aspect of farming.
"They were some of the first farmers to investigate that and put no-till farming into practice, purely because they saw large economic benefits through using that practice.
OTHER NEWS:
Advertisement
"From there, a large amount of scientific understanding has come along with the biological impact of our farming systems, both positive and negative.
"Over the past 20 years I think the agriculture community, in general, is starting to learn a lot more about the biological impacts on our farming system, and our resilience in both wet and dry years - what soil structure has to play in that as well."
VicNoTill's 'Carbon power' conference will continue the discussion on August 13 at the Rich River Golf Resort.
More than 250 cropping and livestock farmers from across Australia are expected to attend Carbon Power which includes a farm visit, dinner and two days of speakers and panel discussions.
The conference will start on Tuesday August 16 with a visit to the property of Grant Sims for a rainfall simulator and soil pit demonstration and a tour of his on-farm biofertiliser set up.
Advertisement
Grant, the 6th generation on his family's mixed farming property, is a former VicNoTill president and Coles Weekly Times Farmer of the Year.
A dinner on Tuesday night will include a discussion on how the season is looking and how regenerative farming techniques are helping broadacre cropping and grazing farmers manage seasonal challenges.
Conference speakers and panel discussions start on Wednesday August 17 for two days.
Keynote speaker is Graeme Sait, an internationally sought after presenter on the links between soil, plant, animal and human health. The author of Nutrition Rules is also recognised for his TED Talk 'Humus saves the world'.
Other keynote speakers include Dr Terry McCosker, who will release his latest carbon data from his Australia-wide sampling of sequestration rates; and Michael Eyres and Edward Scott from Field Systems Australia who will focus on soil performance in managed agricultural landscapes.
Other speakers are producer Harry Youngman who combines soil science, plant biology and animal breeding to store and sell carbon; Riverina mixed farming couple David and Jenny Thompson who are changing the way they farm to produce healthy plants and animals; and VicNoTill board member Brendan Pattison, who is building carbon in his strip and disc cropping system.
Advertisement
More information and tickets: https://www.vicnotill.com.au/events/event/carbon-power-conference-august-16-18.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.