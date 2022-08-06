The Wimmera Mail-Times

BlazeAid volunteers provide aid to fire-stricken Poolaijelo

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
August 6 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HELPING HAND: BlazeAid volunteers on the ground in Edenhope. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Work has begun on revegetation efforts in Poolaijelo, months after a 7300-hectare fire devastated the region.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.