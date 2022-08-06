Work has begun on revegetation efforts in Poolaijelo, months after a 7300-hectare fire devastated the region.
Crews from volunteer aid organisation BlazeAid have started planting more than 4000 - 4500 trees across the surrounding area, based out of a camp at the Edenhope Showgrounds.
Advertisement
Sparked by a car in South Australia at 1.30pm on December 31, the Poolaijelo fire burned more than 7300 hectares and the death toll of livestock soared into the thousands.
BlazeAid volunteer and camp organiser Judith Robbins said a team of around 20 volunteers had made quick work of the planting effort, which began on August 1.
"To date, I anticipate the number we have this afternoon will be about 2500 plants. We are going really well," she said.
"The weather has been kind even though it has been cold. We haven't had any rain on site, but it has been very windy."
The tree planting camp was a continuation of earlier aid offered by the group in the immediate aftermath of the fire.
The BlazeAid group offers support to communities across the country affected by fire and floods.
The revegetation camp has been partly funded by the West Wimmera Shire Council, and sustainable recycled plastic poles have been provided to the group by Waste Revolution and the Plastic Forest Partnership.
Ms Robbins said the team at the camp travelled in from South Australia, bringing a convoy of trailers and manpower.
"Our trailer has come across from South Australia. We have four trailers including a laundry trailer, an office trailer and a toolshed trailer," she said.
"We anticipate that we will be here for a month, but at this stage we are really going well with the planting of the trees."
Ms Robbins said the support BlazeAid received from Edenhope and Poolaijelo residents has been "exceptional".
"It has been terrific. When we were here in January and February with a nine week camp straight after the fires, there was an enourmous response from the community," she said.
"There is not always the same response some months later when everyone is no longer in shock.
"But I can't fault the people who have come in and delivered boxes of cakes, scones and even beautiful apples."
Such community support, Ms Robbins said, was the reason many volunteers looked to give their time helping fire-stricken communities.
Advertisement
"My husband and I, it is our eleventh camp. We have worked in Queensland, New South Wales and now Victoria," she said.
"We just love the community spirit we come across in small towns.
READ MORE:
"Just meeting local people, someone is even taking us as a group of volunteers out for a bush walk to see the red-tailed cockatoos."
Ms Robbins said anyone looking to assist the planting effort can come to the camp and register to volunteer.
Advertisement
"There is somebody on site 99 per cent of the time. If any body wishes to plant trees or spend a day out on the field with us they are more than welcome," she said.
"Dropping off a cake or some biscuits is always a help. Even an evening meal. We are even prepared to give ingredients, and people can make their special dish and bring it in.
"If there is anyone out there who would be interested in taking a short film of the tree planting, we would love for for them to contact us and have a chat."
For more information, call Judith Robbins on 0405 194 647.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.