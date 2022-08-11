The Wimmera Mail-Times

David Grigg shares his memories of Murtoa's Stick Shed

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
Updated August 11 2022 - 3:48am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONSTRUCTION: The Stick Shed construction, 1941.

Giant, rusty, and historic describes the vista greeting visitors to The Stick Shed in Murtoa.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Ridley

Nick Ridley

Journalist

I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.