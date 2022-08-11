Giant, rusty, and historic describes the vista greeting visitors to The Stick Shed in Murtoa.
The grain storage facility, a heritage-listed site, has been an iconic tourist attraction in Yarriambiack for decades.
Work on the facility began from 1941 to 1942, and it now attracts visitors to the Wimmera from across Victoria and interstate.
The Stick Shed, management committee secretary, David Grigg said he had many memories of the shed throughout his life in Murtoa.
The Wimmera native, born in 1944, said in his youth he would sneak into the shed when it wasn't operating and dive off its gangplank into a pile of wheat.
"Some grains swallow you, but wheat doesn't. You would jump into the wheat and it would only get to about your knees and afterwards, you would slide down the side of the pile of grain," Mr Grigg said.
"I didn't think it was dangerous at the time. I suppose it was because I was climbing up to about 20 metres to jump off a gangplank."
Mr Grigg said the shed made tourists feel as if they were in a European church with the light streaming into the building.
"It creates an economic benefit for businesses in Murtoa. We get a massive number of people who visit the shed as a tourist attraction," he said.
"It provides funds to the committee and is an interesting experience for visitors."
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
